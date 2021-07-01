Contact Parliamentary service centres if food supply affected — Rina

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians whose food supply has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic can contact their respective Parliamentary service centres to apply for the Food Basket Aid under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said elected representatives should be concerned with the situation of those affected by the coronavirus in their areas.

“Food is a basic necessity for every individual and family. So, those who are affected can contact their respective representatives for assistance,” she told a special press conference on Pemulih at her ministry here today.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced an allocation of RM300,000 to every Member of Parliament to distribute Food Basket Aid to affected groups in their respective constituencies under the Pemulih worth RM150 million.

Rina said that since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented in March last year, the ministry had distributed 1.5 million food baskets, to date, benefitting almost six million households.

Asked about the white flag campaign on social media that aims to help those in dire need of food and essentials, Rina said the initiative would assist those who are left out from receiving any sort of assistance.

She urged everyone to be united and to cultivate the spirit of helping one other.

According to Rina, such an initiative had been started through the Gerobok Rezeki programme, which is a food bank that provides basic food for free in mosques and public places.

Meanwhile, she said the Social Welfare Department (JKM) had listed 23,000 names as new aid recipients since the beginning of this year. — Bernama