Contact tracing most arduous task in Covid war

BATU PAHAT: Contact tracing is one of the most challenging tasks in the war to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

When a new positive case or cluster is found, a search for “close contacts” of the index case is launched to look for thousands of people.

It is an arduous task but it remains vital in the early detection strategy used by the Health Ministry to contain infections.

Health workers involved in screening individuals connected with the Batu Tujuh cluster can attest to the difficulty in tracing and contacting them.

This particular cluster, which covers the Batu Pahat and Johor Baru districts, emerged after a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection patient tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov 22 last year, Bernama reported.

To date, more than 6,000 contacts have been traced and screened, with 400 of them testing positive.

About 100 ministry healthcare staff from Batu Pahat, Kluang, Muar, Pontian, Kota Tinggi and Segamat were deployed to carry out

large-scale screening processes daily for the Batu Tujuh cluster, which is one of the biggest in Johor.

Although still active, the cluster has been brought under control.

Public health expert Dr Shahril Azian Masrom said an operations room was set up to trace the movements of the Batu Tujuh cluster index case and close contacts, and to collect relevant data as well as to coordinate healthcare teams involved in investigation, enforcement, sample-taking and health promotion activities.

“We had to get healthcare staff from other districts such as Kluang, Muar, Pontian, Kota Tinggi and Segamat for case investigations, contact tracing and sample-taking processes,” he said.

Staff at the operations room have been working around the clock to detect close contacts, their family members, colleagues, neighbours and individuals in contact with Covid-19 patients from the cluster.

Medical officer Dr Nur Akma Anis Tajuddin said contacts of every patient has to be traced, with some of them having over a hundred individuals on their lists.

“We have to get every one of them to come to the Batu Pahat health centre for a swab test,” she said, adding that she and her colleagues would do contact tracing during the day and enter data at night.

“On some nights, we have to check data from the MySejahtera application to identify locations or premises visited by the patients and their close contacts,” she said.

Apart from the long hours, the health workers also have to deal with individuals who are reluctant to undergo screening or fail to disclose their symptoms.

The healthcare staff also work closely with police to ensure the close contacts ordered to undergo home surveillance comply with the quarantine order.

Assistant environmental health officer Mohd Ubaidilah Shamsuddin, who was deployed to take samples from close contacts, said in the early stages, he was screening nearly 600 people a day.