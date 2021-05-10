Contactless pick-up at PLUS R&R

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 600 stalls and commercial F&B outlets along PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS)-operated highways will continue to remain open (subject to local authorities’ directives) for travellers to get food and drinks on-the-go.

PLUS in a statement said, to offer the convenience and for contactless pick-up, the PLUS Pre-Order function via the PLUS App or through https://orderdisini.plus.com.my/ offers customers selected menus by participating business partners and stall operators at 21 selected R&Rs.

These business partners are open at the R&Rs in Dengkil (both directions), Rawang (Northbound), Sungai Buloh Overhead Bridge Restaurant, Seremban (both directions), Ulu Bernam (Southbound), Tapah (Southbound), Gunung Semanggol (both directions) and Gurun (both directions).

Juru Lay-by (Southbound), Pagoh (both directions), Machap (both directions), Kulai Layby (Southbound) and three R&Rs from LPT2 highway which include Ajil (Northbound), Paka (Northbound) and Perasing (Southbound), it said.

All businesses at R&Rs and lay-bys located under Movement Control Order (MCO) states are open from 6am to 12am for take away only as the dining areas at food courts are closed.

Meanwhile states under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the operating hours are from 6am to 12am where dine-in is allowed with strict physical distancing and compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

PLUS also reiterates its commitment to continue providing its customers safe, clean, comfortable and convenient services and facilities, at all R&R areas along the highway.

According to the statement, members of the public are reminded to adhere to the SOPs by registering with the MySejahtera App and have body temperature checked at the designated points and keeping a safe distance of at least one meter apart when lining up for food or when using highway facilities during this period. — Bernama