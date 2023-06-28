Container lorry crashes into IPD guardhouse, policeman injured

IPOH: A policeman who was on duty at the Tapah district police headquarters (IPD) sentry was slightly injured when a container lorry crashed into the fence and guardhouse of the police building early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the Tapah Fire and Rescue Station received a report on the incident at about 1.20 am.

He said upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a container lorry had slammed into the fence. They also discovered that the policeman in the guardhouse was slightly injured.

“The injured was taken to the hospital using an EMRS (Emergency Medical Rescue Services) vehicle,“ he said in a statement here today. -Bernama