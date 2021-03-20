Container suspected of bringing in plastic waste to be seized on Monday

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will be detaining a container from Los Angeles, USA, suspected to be carrying commercial plastic waste when it arrives at Port Klang on Monday (March 22).

Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) in a statement today said the Department of Environment (DOE) had received the information from Sahabat Alam Malaysia on March 12 that a container from Los Angeles is believed to be containing plastic waste.

The ship left Los Angeles on February 14 and is expected to arrive in Port Klang on March 22.

He said DOE, the authority in the control of cross-border plastic waste under the Basel Convention which came into effect on January 1 2021, found there were not applications for the import of plastic waste received from the exporting country.

Tuan Ibrahim said DOE had contacted the Port Klang Authority (LPK) and Westport Malaysia Sdn Bhd as well as the Customs Department to detain the container.

Integrated inspection by DOE, Customs, LPK, National Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN) , Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) will be carried out the moment the vessel arrives at Port Klang, he said.

“I have ordered DOE to cooperate with US authorities to curb the entry of illegal plastic waste into Malaysia from the country,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim also warned import agents and shipping companies from abetting in any illegal import of waste especially plastic waste into Malaysia as provided under Section 43 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“Stern actions would be taken if they failed to meet the plastic waste import criteria and procedure as stipulated by Malaysia,” he said. - Bernama