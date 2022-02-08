Contesting parties banking on social media to reach voters

PETALING JAYA: The Johor election could well become the first polls in the country to be fought largely on social media.

Taking the fight to the virtual arena is inevitable, given the continued rise in the Covid-19 daily tally.

Many contesting parties have realised that it is now an essential medium through which to reach voters, particularly the young ones who will be casting their votes for the first time.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan pointed out that the Health Ministry would likely put in place strict standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19, making it more difficult to reach out to voters.

He added that Barisan Nasional (BN) had begun preparations early to use social media.

“They know now that this will become the main avenue to reach voters,” he told theSun.

However, Azmi said physical appearance is still essential to reach older voters who are not as savvy with modern technology and communications.

He added that while the election candidates are busy on the keypads, they and their supporters will also be looking for loopholes in the SOP that would enable them to show their faces to voters.

Azmi said a large proportion of the Johor electorate are young voters who are social media savvy, so reaching them through their mobile devices is the way to go.

He said the Malacca election should not be used as a yardstick to measure support for BN in the Johor polls because many older voters, most of whom had traditionally been BN supporters, went out to vote in large numbers. It is unclear if the same pattern would repeat itself in Johor.

By announcing its intention to also focus on the use of social media to reach out to voters, the ruling coalition shows that it understands the power of the medium, the way Pakatan Harapan (PH) did in the 2018 general election.

“PH used social media to highlight the 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Bhd) controversy and the allegations of corruption against BN leaders to great success. These two issues easily captured the minds of voters,” he said.

Azmi added that BN has learned from that episode and is also using social media extensively.

“PH and Perikatan Nasional (PN) will certainly ensure that their keypads come in handy too. They know this is necessary to reach young voters.”

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said the focus on the use of social media is based on the need to reach young voters and the assumption that they will play a major role in determining who comes out victorious.

“They are all social media savvy. This is why BN has also turned to their favourite medium,” he said..

Jeniri added that all parties are also aware of the fact that the rising number of Covid-19 infections would force the government to tighten restrictions during the campaign period.

Given that it will make it more difficult for door-to-door campaigning and political rallies, the option is to turn to social media.

Jeniri said PH and PN would have carried out a post mortem to determine how they failed to properly harness the power of social media during the Malacca and Sarawak polls.

“PH was able to use social media to its advantage in 2018 because it had the 1MDB and corruption issues to highlight, but such issues are not relevant now,” he said.

He said as in Malacca, local issues will matter in Johor and PH must be able to tell voters what it will do to manage local issues.

“Only this will help them win in Johor,” he added.