KUALA LUMPUR: Bumiputera agenda efforts need to be continued to ensure prosperity and development are equitably and fairly enjoyed, Malay Economic Action Council (MTEM) chief executive officer Ahmad Yazid Othman said today.

He said strategic economic development effforts should be intensified to create long-term impact, besides short-term impact programmes, to improve the economic standing of the Malays and Bumiputeras.

“The reform and revitalise phases mooted by the Ministry of Finance need to be brought into action within the narrative of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030).

“We should not waste the opportunity to close the wealth and economic gap between the Bumiputeras and other races, while at the same we should ensure there is rapid economic development for all people regardless of race and region,” he said in a statement.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the importance for the government to use the existing policy space in the effort to bring optimal social impact.

“Today, the Malaysian government is recognised by the world for successful managing the outbreak, and we can be proud of it.

“The government should also adopt the same attitude and strategy to develop the country’s economy through meaningful reforms,” he said. — Bernama