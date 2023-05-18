Continue exploring knowledge without neglectng treasure of human knowledge: PM

KUCHING: Efforts to explore new knowledge and technology should not be disconnected from the treasure of human knowledge acquired in the early stages of life, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

In fact, he said basic knowledge that emphasises morals and values should be given equal priority in developing the country.

“One vital aspect in a MADANI nation is that the states must be prosperous...progressive, but must be based on mutual trust...and emphasising morals and values,” he said when opening the International Seminar on Imam As-Syafi’i here today.

Anwar said the major weakness of the Western world from the point of view of thought and philosophy is their failure to connect new knowledge with the treasure of knowledge they inherited before that.

“Because of the disconnection, new and important knowledge and technology continue to emerge but lost their values, and their concepts of compassion, kindness, mercy and humanity,” he said.

In Sarawak for example, Anwar said the people have long inherited and practised the principle of “li ta’arafu” which is a concept in Islam that emphasises tolerance and mutual respect among people of different races.

“Li ta’arafu is not just about being tolerant, but also knowing, understanding and respecting the differences and the diversity, and this is also a core value in Sarawak that we hope will be nurtured in our MADANI nation,” Anwar said.

Themed ‘Sustainability of Fiqh As-Syafi’i Deving The Prosperity of The Ummah’, the seminar brought together approximately 1,300 people from Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Jordan and Yemen.

It was organised by the Sarawak Mufti Department with cooperation from Universiti Malaya Academy of Islamic Studies as part of the programmes in conjunction with the 60th Years of Sarawak Independent through the formation of Malaysia.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and several state ministers and deputy ministers. - Bernama