Continue serving the party but reject those who are proud and arrogant: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Ketereh Umno Division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa reminded those who were not picked as candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) to continue serving the party for the sake of unity and harmony but reject those who are proud and arrogant.

In an open letter to friends of the party who were either slighted or disappointed (not selected as candidates), Annuar who posted the letter on his Facebook, called on party members to continue their services to the party.

Annuar who is also the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, emphasized that nobody should use the party as a shield to hide their corrupt practices and ignore the mandate given by the people.

“Continue serving and shoulder the responsibilities to the party. Do not burn bridges because the journey is still long. Return to serve and guide the children and brothers who are in training. Restore lost pride and if we cannot contribute towards winning, do not sabotage. The party’s interest is important and valuable.

“Do not trade anger with anger. Do not avenge blood for blood. Our struggle is big, patch up where necessary because patience will be the essence of peace. The true ideal of a warrior is patience and preserverence,” said Annuar.

On Tuesday, Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that Kelantan Puteri Umno chief Marzuani Ardila Ariffin would be the candidate for the Ketereh Parliamentary seat in the GE15, and not incumbent Annuar.

In the 14th General Election, Annuar beat his challengers from PKR and PAS by a 4,626 vote majority to clinch the Ketereh Parliamentary seat.

The Election Commission has set Nov 5 for nomination, Nov 15 for early voting and Nov 19 has been set as polling day. - Bernama