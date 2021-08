KOTA BHARU: The Kota Bharu Islamic City Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI) has reminded businesses and customers to continue to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) even as dine-ins are allowed starting today.

Council president Tuan Zainal Abidin Tuan Yusuf said they expected many customers would dine-in following the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin regarding relaxations for fully vaccinated individuals.

“MPKB-BRI would like to remind the public, especially business operators and their customers who dine-in that action can be taken against those who violate the SOP under Act 342 and the existing council’s by-laws.

“Those who wish to dine-in must show their digital certificate confirming that they have completed their vaccinations. Premise owners, meanwhile, must display the names of workers who have completed their vaccinations at the front entrance and ensure social distancing,” he said in a statement today, adding that monitoring and enforcement action will be intensified.

Tuan Zainal Abidin said in addition to compounds to be issued to both individuals and premise owners, additional action can also be taken against businesses, including shutting down the business premises and cancelling their licence, under existing laws.

“The council hopes that the public will continue to comply with all the SOP under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan set by the government and that everyone will play their part to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he added.- Bernama