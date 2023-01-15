Continue to support local film industry, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today called on Malaysians to continue giving their support to the local film industry including animations like the Mechamato Movie.

He said the Mechamato Movie is one of the animated movies that has managed to touch the hearts of every moviegoer.

“Mechamato is great for everyone and it has interesting characters and storylines,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Fahmi also congratulated Animonsta Studios (Monsta) chief executive officer Nizam Abdul Razak on the success of producing the best animation movie for the local industry.

The Lembah Pantai MP said he had attended the Mechamato Movie charity screening today with Lembah Pantai residents at the Mid Valley Megamall.

Last month, Bernama reported that Mechamato Movie, a locally produced 3D animated film, raised RM1.1 million on its first day of release. - Bernama