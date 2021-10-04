Continued aid for B40 and M40 among budget wish list by stakeholders

PETALING JAYA: Restoring economic growth through job creation and helping small and medium enterprises (SME) stay afloat have been cited as a necessary strategy to set the direction of Budget 2022.

But in the interim, aid packages for the B40 and M40 income groups such as moratorium on loan repayment and subsidies to compensate for lost income should continue, an economist told theSun.

Universiti Malaya professor of economics Datuk Dr Rajah Rasiah said the B40 and M40 have been badly hit by the many lockdowns necessitated to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“So Budget 2022 should focus on how we can help these people,” he said.

Rajah suggested that funds be allocated for the development of robot and drone technology to help the poor and those who live in remote areas.

Drones have been used successfully in Peru to provide low-cost delivery service for remote villages, while artificial intelligence can help to address problems of poverty through improving soil for crops and robots can take over heavy-duty work such as building houses and cars.

He said an initial subsidy can be offered to those in the M40 and T20 groups to initiate their use.

Rajah said assistance in the form of interest subsidies and supporting income could be extended to small business, particularly those in the informal sector.

At the same time, he said, focus should be given to developing the digital economy by improving broadband infrastructure and promoting digitalisation.

On the health side, Rajah said, more hospitals should be equipped with the necessary tools to take on the next pandemic.

Felix Neoh, financial planning director at Finwealth Management, outlined a wish list for individuals.

“Include more direct measures to create jobs and lower tax rates especially for the lower-income groups. Apart from the B40, benefits for the M40 should also be raised, and give a one-time tax rebate for the year of assessment 2021,” Neoh told theSun.

On the other hand, the moratorium on loan repayment and other relief should no longer be extended to property owners who have unoccupied properties in hand.

Rather than allow people to withdraw more of their savings from the Employees Provident Fund the government should offer direct cash assistance to the needy, or offer tax incentives to corporations to donate to charities.

National House Buyers Association secretary-general Datuk Chang Kim Loong said personal income tax for individuals should be reduced given that almost everyone has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic fallout.

He also proposed that the 5% Real Property Gains Tax (RGPT) be abolished for the disposal of properties more than five years after purchase. On the other hand, he said, the government could raise the RGPT rate for the disposal of the third and subsequent properties.

“The government should also ensure that those who wish to purchase properties, especially first-time buyers, have access to finance,” Chang said.

“The cost of doing business should also be reduced by cutting corporate tax and other duties on companies and corporations,” he added.

Malaysian Employers Federation president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the budget should include a focus on assisting SME, especially the micro-enterprises, to get back on their feet.

“SME account for more than 98% of all businesses in Malaysia and there are more than 650,000 micro-enterprises,” he said.

He added that the government should offer more wage subsidies and a zero-interest loan moratorium so that businesses may continue to operate and keep their staff.

“Provide incentives for micro, SME and large enterprises to invest in new and emerging technologies to enhance their competitiveness,” he said.

He said better incentives to attract foreign direct investments to Malaysia should be introduced.

“We need a bigger economic cake so each rakyat will have a bigger share. Depending on domestic growth to create jobs will take too long.

“We need new investments to improve people’s livelihood,” he added.