Continuity of Umno-PAS cooperation among focus of Umno assembly: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuity of national Umno-PAS cooperation will be among the focus of the 2019 Umno General Assembly that will take place at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here from Dec 4-7.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the assembly this year will be held on a larger scale compared to the one held last year.

He said PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has confirmed his attendance, as with Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties – MCA and MIC and also BN friendly parties,” he said at a special media conference on the assembly here yesterday.

Annuar said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s speech will focus on the party’s direction amidst the current political landscape and its continued cooperation with PAS.

He said among others invited are foreign observer groups, and for the first time, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and groups representing a cross-section of society such as students, farmers, taxi drivers, fishermen and smallholders.

Some 12,000 people are expected to attend the assembly, including the main delegates and delegates representing the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings, he added. — Bernama