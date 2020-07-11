Continuous cleaning, disinfection will restore public confidence: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous cleaning and disinfection at business premises will restore public confidence, thus encouraging people to spend which will help revive the economy, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said.

“We want business premises to be well-maintained and kept clean. Restoring public confidence is important as people still have fears and are sceptical so they refrain from coming out to public places or eat at restaurants, even after eateries have reopened.

“We want people to come back to their daily activities, traders to be back in business, tourists to visit us again. So protective measures must be taken to assure them that they are safe.

“We are at the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase so at this stage we want to boost domestic demand and encourage businesses so that later on when the borders reopen, tourist confidence too will be restored,“ he told the media during a walkabout session at Jalan Alor here, today.

At the event, the Jalan Alor Hawkers and Traders Association launched the ‘JOM BB’ campaign in efforts to revive Bukit Bintang tourist attractions and help traders in the vicinity after their businesses were badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign was backed by the Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). — Bernama