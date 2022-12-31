Continuous heavy rain alert for Sarawak ended: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has ended the alert-level continuous rain warning issued for Sarawak at 2.05 pm last Dec 29.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said that based on the analysis of weather models, it was found that there was no potential for continuous rain in the state.

The public can get the latest weather forecast at the department’s official website, myCuaca mobile app, and its official social media platforms.

They can also call the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for more information. - Bernama