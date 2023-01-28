Continuous heavy rain expected in east coast, southern states until Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rain is expected to occur over Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor until Monday.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) alert issued at 1 pm today, continuous heavy rain in a severe category is expected to occur all over Terengganu, as well as Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan.

In Pahang, continuous heavy rain, also in a severe category, is expected to occur over Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin, while in Johor, the areas would be Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

Meanwhile, continuous rain in an alert category is excepted in Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Jerantut and Maran in Pahang; and Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor. - Bernama