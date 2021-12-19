Continuous heavy rain in Perak today — MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a red alert warning with continuous heavy rain in several districts in Perak today (Dec 19).

The department said the areas involved are Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Mualim.

Continuous heavy rain is also expected to occur in Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu (Kedah), Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama and Kuala Kangsar (Perak), Tanah Tinggi, Cameron, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut and Kuantan (Pahang) and Penang.

MetMalaysia also issued an alert weather warning in several areas, namely Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Sik and Baling in Kedah; Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; as well as Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor in Selangor.

Similar weather conditions are also expected to occur in Perlis, Kelantan, and Terengganu today.

The continuous rain since Friday morning has caused several areas in the Klang Valley to be inundated, with thousands of residents evacuated to relief centres as well as leaving scores of road users stranded, while several landslides have also been reported.

Besides Klang Valley, several other states, especially on the east coast, were also affected by the monsoon flood this time. — Bernama