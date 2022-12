Continuous heavy rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu until Dec 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Depatment (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous heavy rain warning for several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu until Saturday (Dec 3).

It said in a statement las tnight that the areas expected to be affected in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

“In Terengganu, the areas expected to be hit are the districts of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun,” it added.

MetMalaysia also expects alert-level continuous heavy rain until Saturday in Perlis; Kedah; Penang; Pahang (districts of Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan); Perak (Hulu Perak); Kelantan (Gua Musang); and Terengganu (Kemaman). - Bernama