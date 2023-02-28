Continuous heavy rain warning in several states until March 2

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level continuous torrential rain warning for Kluang, Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor until the day after tomorrow (March 2).

MetMalaysia, in a statement at 1 pm today, said that severe-level continuous heavy rain is also expected to hit Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, as well as Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor.

Meanwhile, the areas expected to experience alert-level continuous rain until tomorrow (March 1) are Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim in Perak, and Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan and Bera in Pahang.

Similar weather is also expected to occur in Sarawak, covering Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu), as well as all areas of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Terengganu.

In JOHOR BAHRU, the DID National Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (PRABN) issued a similar notice for four districts in Johor, beginning midnight tonight.

“In Johor Bahru, the areas at risk of flooding are Jalan Sungai Tiram, Kampung Kangkar Sungai Tiram and the surrounding areas,” it said in a statement.

For Kluang district, the areas involved are Kampung Mengkibol, Kampung Baharu, Sungai Kahang in Batu 26 Jalan Kluang, Pekan Layang-Layang, Kampung Orang Asli Sedohok and the surrounding areas.

In Kota Tinggi district, the warning covers Kampung Semanggar, Kampung Sungai Telor and the surrounding areas.

In Kulai, the places at risk of flooding are Sungai Siam in Kampung Sungai Siam and its surrounding areas. - Bernama