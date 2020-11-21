Continuous rain causes floods in Muar, JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Continuous heavy rain since noon today has caused several areas in Muar and Johor Bahru city to be inundated with flood waters.

In Muar, the affected areas are Parit Masjid, Kampung Parit Othman Kiri, Jalan Sungai Terap, Jalan Sungai Abong and Pekan Bukit Pasir.

“Heavy downpour from 1 pm to 4 pm in Muar has affected five houses when the yard areas were submerged, however, there has been no evacuation of flood victims as yet,” Muar Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement today.

It said, low-lying and flood-prone areas would continue to be monitored as one out of three rain stations in the district had recorded more than 31 millimetres (mm) of rainfall.

The water level at a nearby river, namely Sungai Panchor, has also reached the alert level at 1.52 metre, as of 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, in the city, the affected areas include Kampung Datuk Hajah Hasnah in Majidee, Kampung Sepakat, Masai in Pasir Gudang and Kampung Pasir Tampoi. -Bernama