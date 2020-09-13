Continuous rain causes floods in Northern, Central Sarawak

KUCHING: A rise in river water level from the continuous rain has inundated in several areas in the northern and central parts of Sarawak today, said Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Khirudin Drahman.

The affected areas included Baram and Lawas districts in the north of the state and Kapit and Song districts in the central region, but no victims were relocated to temporary relief centres to date.

“We will continue to monitor from time to time and our advice to the residents is to be vigilant,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He advised residents living in low-lying areas and places at risk of floods to keep an eye on rising water level.

“Avoid any recreational activities in waterfalls and rivers to prevent any untoward incident while children are advised not to play in flooded areas, drains, mining pools, canals and rivers,“ he said.

Khirudin said JBPM Sarawak is prepared by ensuring rescue equipment such as ropes, boats and personal floating devices are in good condition, while their staff had undergone training to handle rescue equipment, boats as well as various other tasks. -Bernama