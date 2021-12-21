Continuous rain warning for 4 states

PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department has issued a one-day continuous rain warning for Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama districts).

Meteorological Department director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah urged caution as the tropical depression, forecasted in the northern Sumatera waters, is currently moving towards the east inching close to the north of Peninsula.

“This can cause continuous rain and strong winds in northern states of the Peninsula.

It can potentially cause flooding in those states,“ he said in a statement.