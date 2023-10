Continuous rain warning for Perlis, Kedah and Penang until Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Perlis, Kedah and Penang from tomorrow until Thursday.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, also issued a warning of thunderstorms that are expected to occur in 10 states until 4 pm today

The states involved are Kedah (Langkawi, Kulim and Bandar Baharu); Penang (Seberang Perai Tengah and Selatan); Pahang (Bentong and Rompin); and Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh).

Thunderstorms are also expected in Terengganu (Besut, Setiu and Kuala Nerus); Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor and Gombak); Negeri Sembilan (Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin); Melaka (Jasin); Johor (Tangkak, Mersing and Kota Tinggi); and Sabah (Kinabatangan and Sandakan). -Bernama