Continuous rain warning for Perlis, Kedah until Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Perlis and several areas in Kedah today and tomorrow.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Kedah include Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan and Pendang.

In a separate statement, MetMalaysia said that strong westerly winds are expected to blow and persist in the northern area of Peninsular Malaysia until tomorrow.

“This situation has the potential to produce thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds over an extended period in the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia, including the coastal areas of these states,” it said.

The public is advised to refer to MetMalaysia’s official website at www.met.gov.my, social media platforms or download the myCuaca application for the latest and accurate information. - Bernama