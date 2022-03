KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a continuous rain warning at alert level for Terengganu, Pahang and Johor.

In a statement, it said continuous rain is expected to occur over Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Mersing dan Kota Tinggi in Johor, from tomorrow until Saturday. — Bernama