Continuous rain warning in 10 areas in Sarawak beginning Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for 10 areas in Sarawak from Jan 11 (Tuesday) until Jan 13.

According to the weather warning issued by the department at noon today on Twitter, the areas involved are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit) and Bintulu (Tatau).

Under the department’s warning system, the alert level or yellow indicates that continuous rain is expected for between one and three days. — Bernama