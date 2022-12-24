Continuous rain warning in Sabah, S’wak, Labuan until Monday

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has today issued a warning of continuous rain in the northern part and several districts on the east coast of Sabah, from today until Monday (Dec 26).

According to the weather forecast issued at 1.40 this afternoon, the affected areas are Sandakan, Kudat, Telupid, Beluran and Kinabatangan.

A continuous rain warning from today until Monday has also been issued for several other districts in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

In Sabah, a similar weather forecast also involves the west coast and inland areas, namely Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort, while in Sarawak it involves Miri, Subis, Beluru, Marudi and Limbang. - Bernama