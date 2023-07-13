Continuous rain warning in three states until July 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at an alert level in three states from today until Saturday (July 15).

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 11.30 am today, said that the three states which are expected to experience continuous rain are Sarawak, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“In Sarawak, the affected areas are in Limbang while in Sabah the areas involved are the inland (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), west coast, Sandakan (Beluran) and Kudat,” read the statement.

MetMalaysia, in a separate statement, said that an alert level warning of continuous rain in the three states was issued following the weather model analysis found that there is a low-pressure weather system formed in the west of the Philippines and is expected to move towards the northwest, towards southern China.

“It has the potential to cause an increase in the speed and concentration of westerly winds in the waters of western Sabah and northern Sarawak until July 20,” it said.

It added that thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds also have the potential to occur in the northern states of the Peninsula from July 16 to 18.

The department also issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas for the waters of Phuket, Samui and the South China Sea, from July 14 to 20.

“The public is advised to refer to www.met.gov.my and the department’s social media channels and download the myCuaca application for the latest and authentic information,” it said. - Bernama