Contra flow between Sg Besi Toll Plaza and UPM Interchange from Jan 25 to Feb 2

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26: Temporary bound closure and contra flow have been activated at Km 307- Km309 on the North-South Expressway between Sungai Besi Toll Plaza and the UPM Interchange from 10 pm until 5 am daily for eight days from yesterday until Feb 2.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement today said it was to facilitate the smooth construction of a pedestrian overhead bridge by MRT Project Contractor.

However, these closures will be implemented in stages where only one bound closure will be implemented at one time.

“As such, all highway customers are strongly advised to plan their journey using the PLUS App and check the latest traffic conditions via CCTV feeds or use the SOS button in the app to request for help from PLUSRonda team,” it said.- Bernama