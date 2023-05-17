Contra lanes on Shah Alam Expressway on May 18 & 21

SHAH ALAM: Two contra lanes will be opened on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) on May 18 and 21 to enable works for launching bridge beams across the highway to be carried out for the West Coast Expressway (WCE).

In a joint statement today, KESAS and WCE said the contra lanes would be implemented in stages beginning from KM23.0 until KM23.5 in both directions from 10 pm to 5 am.

“The east-bound contra lane (direction of Subang/Kuala Lumpur) will be opened on May 18 while the west-bound contra lane (direction of Shah Alam/Klang) on May 21,“ said the statement.

KESAS users are advised to drive carefully and follow the directions of signboards and traffic personnel at these locations during the period the works are carried out. - Bernama