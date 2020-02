KUALA PERLIS: The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) here seized 13,550 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth RM2,709,200 hidden in a lorry at Jalan Indah 2, Sungai Petani, Kedah near here, early this morning.

Kuala Perlis Aksem Commander, ASP Azizan Saman said the cigarettes were seized around 6am today after a team of Aksem personnel carried out a two-hour inspection on an abandoned lorry in a public parking lot near a hotel.

“We have been on the lookout for two hours, but no one not even the driver approached the lorry registered in Terengganu. We believe the cigarettes are for sale in the northern market of Peninsular Malaysia,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Perlis Aksem Complex, today.

He said based on investigation, the cigarettes were packed in 271 large boxes placed in the lorry.

“We believe the cigarettes were left here at the pick up point to be fetched by other individuals,” he said.

Azizan said all the confiscated cigarettes were handed over to the Perlis Customs for further action and the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 for transporting goods without customs clearance. - Bernama