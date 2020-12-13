Contraband cigarettes worth RM875,000 seized in Tanjung Karang

SHAH ALAM: The General Operation Force (GOF) 4th Battalion Camp in Semenyih yesterday crippled a syndicate distributing and selling duty unpaid cigarettes around Kuala Selangor and seized 4,900 cigarette cartons worth RM875,000.

Commanding officer Supt Rizal Mohamed said the cigarette cartons of various brands were hidden in a lorry and a car parked at a building in ​​Jalan Kilang Padi, Tanjung Karang, near here.

According to Rizal the contraband goods were seized at 3.30pm following the arrest of a 38-year-old local man in one of the buildings in the area.

“The estimated value of the cigarettes amounts to about RM942,460,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Rizal said the suspect and seized items were taken to Tanjung Karang Police Station for further investigations under the Customs Act 1967.

He urged the public with information on criminal matters, to cooperate and channel related information to the authorities to help stamp out illegal activities. -Bernama