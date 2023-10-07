Contract doctors given permanent positions urged to accept assigned placements

KUANTAN: Contract doctors who are being absorbed into permanent positions are urged to be patient and accept the location they have been assigned to while their appeals are being reviewed.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the Health Ministry (MOH) is still looking into their appeals and considering their application before making any decision.

“There are a few contract doctors who were given permanent positions appealing not to be relocated or transferred to the designated location.

“Our decision will depend on the current needs, so we will give due consideration to their appeal,“ he told a press conference after launching a disaster simulation exercise at the Gebeng Industrial Area here today.

Also present were Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli and Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

Elaborating, Lukanisman said that among the excuses given by the doctors involved were health factors, personal and family problems and some were pursuing further studies.

He said the ministry would continue to improve the permanent doctor placement system to enable them to work well and the placement process would continue until 2025.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman urged all state governments to provide strategic and suitable land locations for the MOH to reduce costs in building health facilities.

“We have problems in building a new block at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan and construction of the Maran Hospital was delayed as we need to acquire quality land that is not too burdensome to develop.

He said the construction of the HTAA women and children’s block in Tanjung Lumpur here, to accommodate 376 beds, will start at the end of this year and is expected to be completed in 2028. -Bernama