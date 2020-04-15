Contract labourer fined RM 4,600 for three offences at police road block

KANGAR: A contract labourer was fined a total of RM4,600 by the magistrate’s court here today for three counts of obstructing a policeman on duty at a road block mounted under the Covid-19 Ops last Sunday.

Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain meted out the fines on Ong Woi Hong, 29, who pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Ong was fined RM3,000, in default six months jail, for obstructing the policeman from discharging his official function at Jalan Raja Syed Alwi, here, at 10.45 am last April 12 and RM100 for insulting behaviour by hurling offensive words at the policeman at the same place, time and date.

He was also fined another RM1,500, in default five months’ jail, for failing to produce his personal identification document when requested by the police at the same place, time and date. -Bernama