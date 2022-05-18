Contract labourer fined RM3K for false entry in registering girl’s birth

IPOH: A contract labourer was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today on a charge with permitting the false entry in the register of a girl’s birth two years ago.

Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus meted out the fine on Muhammad Ridzuan Chan Abdullah, 49, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He paid the fine.

The man was charged with permitting the entry in the register on the birth of the girl at the counter of the UTC Ipoh branch of the National Registration Department (NRD) here at 11 am on Sept 10,m 2020.

The charge, under Section 36(1)(c) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 (Act 299), provides a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, if found guilty.

Prosecuting officer from the National Registrtaion Department Mohd Hisam Saruddin prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer G Harbhajan Singh, from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama