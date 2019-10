PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu member yesterday claimed a road maintenance contract under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) budget was awarded to a company which was under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission radar following an alleged case of abuse of power.

Syed Razif Syed Rabii said the company; Bujang Holdings Sdn Bhd had used its subsidiary, Bujang Selenggara Sdn Bhd to undertake the project without going through an open tender process.

He said earlier this year, the matter was reported in the media and following that, the name Bujang Selenggara was changed to Puncak Emas Infra Sdn Bhd.

“A financial briefing on Sept 8, 2019 at the Ion Delemen Genting Hotel also saw the attendance of Bujang Holdings directors and financial officers from the Perak state government.

“Soon after the briefing, the contract was awarded directly without any open tender from Puncak Emas Infra to G1 contractors, incurring inflation costs burdensome to the government,” he said in a statement.

The irony is that till today, Syed Razif claimed that neither the Mentri Besar nor his Exco members provided the rakyat an honest answer over the whole incident and are hoping the matter would be laid to rest.

“We are greatly disturbed over this whole episode and want to ensure such injustice does not go unchecked.

“Despite being ticked off by other Pakatan Harapan leaders, this matter, which affects the integrity of the PH government, has been left unchecked.

“My question here is mainly why are contract being awarded directly without a tender process and why are the Mentri Besar and State Exco member are being silent about it?,” he asked.

During a press conference later, Syed Razif also claimed that there were attempts by certain quarters to sabotage the press conference he had called to highlight the alleged wrongdoings.

“I had booked a place at a hotel in Ipoh for the press conference but was told just the night before the event that I could not proceed. Ironically, no reason was given and I was only informed through WhatsApp.

“I hope the hotel will at least return my deposit,” he said, adding that he had to wait outside the hotel and take press members elsewhere for the press conference.