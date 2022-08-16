Contract worker dies after wall collapses

SEREMBAN: A contract worker died after being crushed by a brick wall which collapsed during renovation work on a building in the oil palm estate of Jemima & Sungai Sendayan Estate Sdn Bhd, Springhill Port Dickson.

Port Dickson Fire and Rescue Station operations chief Mohamad Rosman Md Nor said they rushed to the scene at 3.55 pm after receiving an emergency call from members of the public.

“The contract worker was breaking the wall and the work was nearly completed but the victim could not escape in time and his leg was crushed by the falling wall. Our team extricated the victim’s body from the rubble,” he said when contacted.

He said the 53-year-old permanent resident was confirmed dead at the scene by a Ministry of Health (KKM) medical officer and the body was handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama