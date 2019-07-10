Contract worker dies, knocked down by drunk driver

KUALA LUMPUR: A contract worker was killed when he was hit by a car while conducting traffic control at Persiaran Perdana, Sri Damansara, near here late last night.

In the incident at about 12am, Saidi Dollah, 52, who was holding a baton light, was standing between the left and middle lane of the road, when he was hit by a 42-year-old female, believed to be drunk, driving a car.

Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said the man died on the spot and the body was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“A breath test on the suspect was found to exceed the prescribed alcohol limit,” he told Bernama.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for drunk driving causing death. - Bernama