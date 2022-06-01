Contract worker gets death for drug trafficking

MUAR: A contract worker was ordered to be sent to the gallows to be hanged to death by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of trafficking in 183.14 grammes of methamphetamine four years ago.

Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar handed out the sentence on Loo Yong Heng, 44, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

Loo was charged with trafficking in the drug at a house in Jalan Bukit Kontang, Tangkak, at 10.30 am on Feb 13, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952, provides the death penalty upon conviction.

Loo was also found guilty under Section 12 (2) of the same law on five counts of possession of various types of dangerous drugs at the same location, time and date. The offence provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both, if found guilty.

The court sentenced him to two years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently from the date of sentencing.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Azfar Mahmod, while Loo was represented by lawyer Lim Chon Sin. - Bernama