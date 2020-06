KUALA LUMPUR: A man who was travelling home after sending food to his wife was killed when a car driven by a man believed to be drunk collided into him.

During the incident which occurred at about 1.30am at the Sultan Iskandar Highway heading towards the city, Mohamed Zaili Mohamed, 44, died at the scene from severe head injuries.

“In the incident, he fell on to the left shoulder of the road while his motorcycle was dragged about two kilometres from the scene.

“The suspect then stopped his car under the Titiwangsa Light Rail Transit Station nearby after he was stopped by members of the public,” said Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief, ACP Zulkefly Yahya.

He said the victim was a contract worker who was said to be travelling back to his home in Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang after sending food to his wife to be sold.

He added that the suspect who worked in a car accessories shop has been taken to the Jalan Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station and screening tests found his breath to be positive for alcohol content.

The case is being conducted under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act, 1987. — Bernama