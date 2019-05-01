Contractor attacked with knife after cutting water supply to errant customer

SEREMBAN: A Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (SAINS) contractor who was attacked with a knife by a service user for attempting to cut water supply, lodged a police report yesterday.

SAINS Public Relations Division head Norzita Ismail in a statement here today said the issue of the water supply cut from the company was an authentic case where the user had arrears of more than RM2,000.

“The user is also aware of his outstanding bills and had been given an opportunity to pay the arrears in instalments by SAINS. Records through the billing account statements show that the user did not make his monthly payment consistently and this caused the bill to be overdue.

Yesterday, a video showing a SAINS contractor attacked with a knife as he wanted to cut off the user’s water supply went viral on Facebook. — Bernama