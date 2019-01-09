Contractor charged with murder of man

SUNGAI PETANI: A contractor was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with the murder of a man in Taman Bandar Baru, Bedong, near here last month.

However, no plea was recorded from T. Suresh, 40, after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Arif Mohamad Shariff.

He was charged with murdering A. Muniandy, 41, at Jalan Jati, 25A, Taman Bandar Baru, Sungai Lalang, Bedong near here between 10pm on Dec 28, 2018 and 4.16am the following day.

Suresh faces the death sentence if found guilty.

The court set Feb 12 for mention for submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nordiyanasari Omar, while Suresh was represented by lawyer R. S. N. Rayer. — Bernama