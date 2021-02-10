Contractor charged with obstructing policeman on duty

TAWAU, Feb 10: A contractor was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with obstructing a policeman from discharging his duty.

However, Dillie Rais Sidi, 37, pleaded not guilty to the charge of obstructing Lance Corporal Emmie Awiera Azmi from discharging his duty at the Pasar Semarak area at about 8.20 am last Saturday.

He was also charged with failing to produce his identification card when requested by the authority at the same place and date, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety on each count and set March 9 and March 15 for mention of the cases, respectively.

Dillie Rais posted the bail of RM10,000 today.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammed Ali Imran and prosecuting officer ASP Dayang Nur Azarinawaty Ag Kachee prosecuted, while lawyer Darmin Achok represented the accused.- Bernama