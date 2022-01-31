Contractor charged with using false document to obtain RM1.6 mln tender

LABUAN: A 29-year-old contractor was charged in the Special Corruption Court today with using a false document to obtain a RM1.6 million tender for external water reticulation works and related jobs at the Labuan Matriculation College in 2019.

Mohd Asyraf Kula, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to the charge, made under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which was read out before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

He was alleged to have committed the offence by using as genuine a false Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Special Permission Letter to obtain the tender from the Labuan Public Works Department (PWD) on Oct 11, 2019, at the Labuan PWD Office.

Judge Abu Bakar allowed the accused bail of RM10, 000 pending remention of the case on March 18.

The accused was ordered to surrender his passport and to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) once every two months.

MACC prosecuting officer Katherine Nais appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by Datuk Rakhbir Singh. — Bernama