Contractor claims trial to using fake documents to cheat MBSA

SHAH ALAM: A contractor pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to six counts of abetting to falsify bank statements for the purpose of cheating the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) last year.

Sairi Norhafi, 57, was charged with committing the offence by instructing a man to falsify bank statements of a company dated Oct 31, Nov 30, and Dec 31, 2021, with the intention of deceiving MBSA.

The charges, framed under Section 109 of the Penal Code and read together with Sectiuon 468 of the same Act, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, upon conviction.

Sairi also claimed trial to six optional charges of abetting the same man to fraudulently use as genuine forged documents, which he knew were fake.

The charges were made under Section 109 of the Penal Code, and read together with Section 471 of the same Act and is punishable under Section 465, which carries a jail term of up to two years or with fine or both, if convicted.

Sairi was allegedly committed all the offences at Bahagian Tender dan Ukur Bahan, MBSA, from Jan 25 to March 10, 2022.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor A.Kalaivani prosecuted while lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar represented the accused.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed bail of RM40,000 with one surety and fixed March 15 for mention. - Bernama