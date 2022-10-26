Contractor drowns while fishing in river

GUA MUSANG: A contractor drowned while fishing with two friends in Sungai Ketil, Taman Wangi, here today.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Arifuddin Akif Mohd Noor said the body of Ahmad Raihan Hanif Yusoff, 35, was found at about 6 pm.

“It was stuck among some driftwood about 10 m from where he had fallen into the river,” he said.

The victim’s friend, Muhammad Syafiq Azmi, 23, said the three of them, all wiring contractors with Telekom Malaysia, had gone to the place for fishing at about noon.

He told reporters that Ahmad Raihan fell into the river and was washed away by the swift-flowing water while trying to cross to the other side of the river banks. - Bernama