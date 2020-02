PUTRAJAYA: The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a contractor to a RM3,000 fine or three months’ jail if he failed to pay the fine after he pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to abide by an award by the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

Mohd Azihan Mohd Sebri, 36, was charged with failing to abide by the Tribunal’s decision on Jan 8, 2019 passed by the Consumer Claims Tribunal Office to pay RM24,000 to Mohd Hedir Ali, who made the claim within 14 days of the date of award in connection to house renovation works.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim informed Mohd Azihan that although he (Mohd Azihan) had pleaded guilty to the charge, he still has to pay the amount of the award.

Prosecuting officer from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Januar Mohamed, urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence as a lesson to Mohd Azihan and others not to commit the same offence.

Meanwhile, at the same court, maid agency employee A. Subashini was also fined RM700 or two weeks’ jail if she fails to pay the fine, after she pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to abide by an award by the Consumer Claims Tribunal on Feb 26 last year ordering her to pay RM1,800 to K.Surendharan and K.Shashidharan within 14 days.

Subashini, 41, told the court she had paid the award on Feb 6 this year

According to the charges, Mohd Azihan and Subashini committed the offences at the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal Office on Jan 23, 2019, and March 13, 2019.

They were charged under Section 117 (1) of the Consumer Protection Act which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or jail up to two years, or both, if found guilty.

Both paid the fines. — Bernama