Contractor fined RM30,000 for using fake bank account statement for tender

ALOR SETAR: A contractor was fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to faking his bank account statements to obtain a public cleansing tender, four years ago.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah meted out the sentence to Ronie Maharudin (pix), 46, in default 12 months’ imprisonment. He paid the fine.

According to the charge, Ronie was accused of using fake bank statements for the months of October to December 2018 in his application for the tender of Privatisation of Solid Waste Collection and Public Cleansing Management in the northern region.

The offence was committed at E-Idaman Sdn Bhd office, No.163 & 164 Bandar Baru Stargate Jalan BSG 4, Sultanah Bahiyah expressway on Feb 22, 2019.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code punishable under Section 465 of the same code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Rehab Abdul Shukur prosecuted while counsel Datuk Hanif Hassan represented Ronie. - Bernama