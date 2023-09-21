Contractor fined RM40,000 for using forged documents to secure govt contracts

LABUAN: A local contractor was fined a total of RM40,000 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of submitting forged company bank statements to secure a maintenance work contract worth RM95,420.00 three years ago.

Sessions court judge Jason Juga meted out the fine on Faizal Md Yassin, 45.

Faizal was fined RM20,000 on each count and, in default six months in jail.

He was charged with dishonestly submitting a false Efqi Jaya’s bank statement for December 2019 and January last year to the Labuan Education Department to apply for a contract for maintenance work at SK Pantai.

He allegedly committed the offence at the department’s office at the Financial Park Complex here on March 14, 2020.

The charges, framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law, provide for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both if convicted.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Mohd Faliq Basirudin prosecuted, while Faizal was unrepresented. -Bernama