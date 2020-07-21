Contractor loses appeal, sent to gallows for murder

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today upheld the death sentence imposed on a former contractor of an oil and gas company for the murder of a 55-year-old trader, who was found with multiple stab wounds, seven years ago.

A three-member bench led by Justice Datuk P. Nallini unanimously agreed that the decision of the Court of Appeal in convicting Yusof Saruan, 49, for the offence was correct and safe and dismissed his appeal.

Yusof was charged with murdering of Oh Son Liong at the Power Tek power station in Telok Gong, Kuala Sungai Baru, Alor Gajah, Malacca, between 2.30pm and 10pm on July 31, 2013.

Justice Nallini, who presided the appeal with Justices Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Datuk Zaleha Yusof, said the panel was of the view that the words uttered by Oh were simply insufficient to amount to grave and sudden provocation.

“Further, the appellant’s (Yusof) conduct was vastly disproportionate as stated by the Court of Appeal,“ she added.

She said the injuries suffered by Oh were brutal and gruesome, as there were multiple stab wounds and his intestines were found outside the body.

This is clearly sufficient as borne by the pathologist’s evidence to amount to murder, she added.

Nallini said the panel was also of the view that the defence of automatism was not made out on the evidence on record because the appellant was mentally alert during the incident.

“This is borne out by his conduct both before and after the incident, namely the taking of a knife with him to the scene of the incident, coupled with the robbery of the deceased’s belonging after the incident,” she added.

Under these circumstances, she said, the bench was satisfied with the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“We therefore affirm the decision of the Court of Appeal and the appeal is dismissed,“ she added.

The High Court had initially reduced the murder charge against Yusof to culpable homicide under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code and sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment.

Following an appeal by the prosecution, the Court of Appeal reinstated the murder charge and found him guilty for murder. Yusof then appealed to the Federal Court.

The facts of the case revealed that Oh went to collect debt from Yusof and the accused then alleged the deceased had used harsh and racially charged words against him.

Lawyer Sukhaimi Mashud represented Yusof, while deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama